Home and away fixture for Brighouse & Rastrick Band

As we head into Spring, Brighouse & Rastrick Band are looking forward to home and away fixtures featuring top Welsh Band, Tredegar Town Band.

The two Bands are well acquainted having met many times over their long histories and are looking forward to performing concerts together at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday, March 29 and in Newtown, Powys the following week.

B&R President Stephen Howes explains: "Although we meet Tredegar at contests up and down the country this will be a friendly encounter. Our two bands met last year at the European Brass Band Championships in Palanga, Lithuania and the idea for this venture was formed. There will be no rivalry on this occasion and both bands are in good shape and will showcase ensemble and solo pieces on the theme of "Springtime Celebration."

The Huddersfield concert is the next in B&R's long-established series of Massed Bands Concerts. Stephen added: "Tredegar are a very highly regarded band and have held the title of Welsh Champions 11 times. It is 12 years since their last appearance with us so this joint venture is long overdue. We are delighted with the programme of musical favourites selected by Tredegar's Musical Director, Ian Porthouse who will also conduct the two concerts."

B&R at Huddersfield Town Hall

Concert goers will be treated to an array of favourites to reflect the theme and backgrounds of the two bands including Men of Harlech, the stirring Welsh march arranged by Gordon Langford; The Shepherd’s Song, a beautiful pastoral piece arranged by Goff Richards; Blackbird, Paul McCartney’s timeless classic with a unique brass band twist; and All in the April Evening the choral masterpiece by Hugh S. Roberton, arranged for brass by Eric Ball. Works by Johann Strauss II and Franz von Suppé, bringing grandeur and elegance to the evening.

All in all a rare musical collaboration between two of the UK’s finest brass bands!

Tickets are on sale through the normal Kirklees outlets at Huddersfield and Dewsbury town halls, Huddersfield Central Library, by telephoning 01484 225755 or online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk.