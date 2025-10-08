How to celebrate Halloween in Halifax

Halifax is gearing up for a Halloween full of spooks, thrills and plenty of fun for every age group. This month, it’s going to be buzzing with seasonal events that will keep everyone entertained.

Whether you’re planning a day out with the family, trying to keep teenagers occupied, or heading out with friends for a grown-up night of scares, Halifax will have something for you. Local events experts, Book a Party, give us the lowdown.

Family-Friendly Fun

Families in Halifax will have a great time exploring activities that are fun without being too frightening. The Piece Hall will host Halloween-themed trails and craft workshops where little ones can decorate pumpkins, make spooky masks, and take part in fun competitions. Shibden Park, a local favourite for outdoor adventures, will run seasonal pumpkin hunts and storytelling sessions in the crisp autumn air. Kids will be able to follow trails set up around the grounds, collect treats, and meet friendly witches and ghoulish characters along the way. For something a little different, Eureka! Children’s Museum in nearby Halifax will be getting into the Halloween spirit with interactive exhibits, themed shows, and arts and crafts activities that are perfect for younger children. Families will leave with big smiles, creative souvenirs, and a few funny memories from the seasonal fun.

Thrills for Teenagers and Older Children

Teenagers and older children will find plenty to get their pulses racing. Halifax has several escape rooms that will be putting on special Halloween-themed challenges, where groups can work together to solve puzzles, find hidden clues, and escape before time runs out. Local theatres and cinemas will also join in, screening classic horror films and Halloween favourites for teens who like their scares on the big screen. Shibden Park and nearby attractions often host more interactive events aimed at older children, including spooky mazes, themed trails, and actor-led performances that will keep them entertained and on edge. Friends will be able to compete to see who is the bravest as they explore the darker corners of these seasonal experiences, and the laughter and screams will make the day memorable for everyone.

Grown-Up Ghoulish Nights

Adults in Halifax will find plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween in style. Bars and pubs around the town centre will host themed nights, costume parties, and spooky cocktail experiences. Expect venues to be transformed with cobwebs, pumpkins, and eerie lighting, creating the perfect atmosphere for a night out. Thriller-inspired dance classes will pop up in local studios, giving groups of friends the chance to learn the iconic moves and have a laugh together before heading out to explore the evening’s festivities. Horror escape rooms aimed at adults will also be popular, offering immersive, thrilling experiences with tricky puzzles and well-timed frights to keep everyone on their toes.

For those who prefer a slightly slower pace, ghost walks through Halifax will reveal tales of haunted streets, historic buildings, and mysterious happenings from centuries past. The Piece Hall itself will sometimes host spooky storytelling events, mixing history with seasonal fun and giving adults the chance to enjoy a night of atmosphere, history, and a touch of the supernatural. Foodies will also find plenty to enjoy, with local restaurants, cafés, and pop-ups serving seasonal menus that feature pumpkin-inspired dishes, creative desserts, and Halloween-themed drinks. Markets and street food events around Halifax will add another layer of fun, letting groups explore the city while sampling treats and enjoying the seasonal vibe.

Whether you’re planning a day out or a night on the town, Halifax will make sure your Halloween is full of laughs, thrills, and memories that will last long after the last pumpkin has been carved.