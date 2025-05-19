I would encourage anyone to take part in Forget Me Not's Colour Run

On Saturday 14th June, Forget Me Not children's hospice’s popular and family-friendly Colour Run is back at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield. Last year, the charity supported 155 children, mums, dads, siblings and grandparents, from Calderdale, either at Russell House in Huddersfield or in families' own homes. And some of those taking part in this colourful 3km fun run will be families who are supported by the children’s hospice.

Last year, Madeleine North and her cousin Holly and friend Ruby did so in memory of Madeleine's brother, Alexander, who sadly died just a few weeks before the event, aged 18.

Madeleine said: “The Colour Run was a fantastic event. Brilliantly organised and supported by so many for such a worthy cause – Forget Me Not, which supported our family after Alexander was born in 2006 with a rare brain condition. He enjoyed many respite breaks at the hospice, Russell House, with wonderfully caring and attentive staff who were keen to ensure his routines were followed. It was a home from home for him. After his passing in May 2024, the staff supported us brilliantly. We all spent time at the hospice and we received counselling from the amazing team.

I would encourage anyone to take part in the Colour Run. Whether you run or walk, the idea is to have fun, get covered in colour and raise money for this wonderful charity that deserves everyone’s support. There certainly seemed to be much laughter and joy on the day!”

Alexander North and family

Georgia Lane, fundraising manager at Forget Me Not said: “It means the world to us that many of the families we’ve supported take part in the Colour Run – as a way to celebrate their child and to show their support for us – it makes it such a special event. Last year, Madeleine and her team were our top fundraisers, raising an incredible £6,133!

As a charity, we rely on the money raised at events like the Colour Run to help us provide the vital care and support that families like Madeleine’s rely on. That’s why we encourage all our colour runners to raise at least £25 each. Those that do will get a fun pin badge as a reward for their efforts!”

The Colour Run event is sponsored by Charlesworth Family Group and every penny raised by the colour runners will help fund the support Forget Me Not provides to local children with life-shortening conditions, their families and families living with the loss of their child.

Tickets are on sale now here www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/colourrun and include a Colour Run 2025 t-shirt. Participants will also receive a special medal on the day.