It’s back! Halifax Minster prepares for summer festival of arts and music

Summer has well and truly arrived at Halifax Minster as it prepares for a festival of music, art, poetry and tours set to bring sunshine to the town.

The popular Minster Summer Festival will get underway again this year from Thursday, June 26, running until Sunday, July 6 with something for everyone – including many free events.

The festival will once again begin with an organ recital at 1pm by popular international organist and conductor, Gordon Stewart – back for the third year running by popular acclaim. Gordon, who until recently was the organist at Huddersfield Town Hall and is regularly seen conducting BBC’s Songs of Praise, will entertain the audience with a programme guaranteed to make your foot tap and the organ sing! The mix of music will be played on the Minster’s magnificent 1929 Harrison and Harrison organ. Lunch will be served from 12.15pm.

Two outstanding local musical organisations will then collaborate on the first night to bring the acoustics of the Minster alive with the sound of singing and brass. ‘Whistle a Happy Tune!’ will be performed by Hammonds Band and Colne Valley Male Voice Choir with Hammonds Band returning after their live broadcast on BBC ONE on Christmas Day from the Minster and BBC Radio 2’s ‘The Jeremy Vine Show’. The band performs its new Andrew Lloyd Webber set, alongside Colne Valley Male Voice Choir, directed by Morgan Griffiths and Thom Meredith.

Friday (June 27) is ‘Inspire Day’ with Paradox Orchestra String Quartet, offering a free afternoon of live music; the concert is intended to inspire the next generation of young musicians.

Also on Friday, there’s a treat for Pink Floyd fans as Paradox Orchestra returns to the Minster to perform the band’s greatest hits. ‘Fifty Years of Pink Floyd’ sees the band’s music reimagined for string orchestra, like you’ve never heard before. Paradox is proud to be raising money for regional and national charities through this concert and its inspire days incentive.

For brass band lovers, Saturday (June 28) is a must. The day kicks off with the Brass Band Conductors’ Competition, when the Minster welcomes the Brass Band Conductors Association for a full day of music making. During this session 10 semi-finalists rehearse with the championship Hammonds Band playing sections of two chosen brass band test pieces.

In the evening, Elland Silver Band and five finalists from the competition will perform, ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’, a gala concert.

Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster said: “We are preparing to welcome hundreds of people back to the Minster for this year’s Summer Festival which has a great mixture of music, with brass bands, orchestras, and choirs. The Minster has some of the best acoustics in Yorkshire and musicians love to perform here time after time, and audiences flock to hear them.

“We are thrilled to host the festival, which features 10 days of incredible summer activities and events, which make full use of what the Minster can offer the town.

“The festival is the perfect opportunity for us to welcome lots of visitors for both performing and visual arts, and we are pleased to be able to offer many events which are free of charge. Come and join us!”

Other highlights will be a ‘Strawberries and Fizz’ concert featuring the Minster Choir, performances by Halifax Choral Society singers, and ‘Interstellar’ which sees international musician Roger Sayer coming to Halifax to play the original film score for Hans Zimmer’s film. Roger is playing to packed audiences at home and abroad. This is a one-off performance not to be missed, featuring music, film and a Q and A.

Throughout the festival there will be the ‘Wool, Silk And Cotton’ exhibition running. This is a Calderdale Interfaith community art project celebrating Calderdale’s textile heritage. The project was an excellent vehicle for bringing together many local individuals, crafting and faith groups to participate during Calderdale Council’s Year of Culture. The banners will now become a lasting shared resource for Calderdale.

The festival will also feature Eucharist services and a choral evensong.

A full programme of Summer Festival events complete with times and ticket prices is available to pick up from the Minster - or visit the Halifax Minster website at www.halifaxminster.org.uk