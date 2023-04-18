"I've always been a fan of all things vintage" - Hand and Treasure Vintage and Art Market in Hebden Bridge this month

The Waterfront Hall at Hebden Bridge Town Hall will be the backdrop to a vintage and art fair as "Hand and Treasure" makes it's debut.

Brainchild of Hebden Bridge artist Julia Ogden, Hand and Treasure is a carefully curated market featuring sellers of vintage clothing, jewellery and home wares as well as artists whose work is inspired by or incorporates vintage materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Julia Ogden said: "I've always been a fan of all things vintage. I used to scour flea markets and charity shops in my teens and I haven't really stopped.

Julia Ogden crafting with vintage for Hand and Treasure market

"It's my 20th anniversary as a professional artist this year," Julia continued, "In this time I have made many good friends and contacts in the art world, so it seemed a perfect time to organise an event that celebrates this supportive community. The vintage theme is the perfect way to focus not only on my passion for clothes and objects with a story but also sustainability."

A number of artists and vintage sellers will be taking part and those who can never decide between their love for art and their passion for vintage will be delighted with the trove of artists who combine the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, Hebden artist Lisa Slater, known as "Automator" will delight with her historical craft, folk art and nature influenced automotors - each unique piece Lisa creates is a feast of the unusual and humorous, even her new pieces exude a sense of the old.

Ruby Spirit Designs will be there with her range of jewellery and accessories that celebrate vintage style. Ruby salvages and repurposes vintage images, ephemera and broken treasures into quirky, wearable jewellery.