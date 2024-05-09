Join Mr Wilson's on a golden voyage through the Calder Valley
The theatrical animated production is the brainchild of Sonya Moorhead co-founder of Mr Wilson’s. It draws on the traditions of storytelling, pilgrimage, and folk music.
The performance takes place on a barge, which will be journeying from one end of the Calder Valley to the other from Wednesday May 22nd to Monday May 27th.
The crew is made up of a live band called The Greyhounds who perform a song cycle on the cello, piano, harp and guitar along with vocals by Sonya Moorhead, exploring the seasons of grief. It is directed by Aoife Carry who has previously worked with Cirque du Soleil.
Wearing golden clothes, the crew perform in character on the boat, which also features an intricate crafted model of a golden barge created by outdoor artists Steve Gumbley and Andy Plant.
Sonya explains: “Opal’s Comet is a short story that I wrote in response to global and personal events. The story was inspired by a very lucid dream I had at a time when I was bereaved. It’s a myth-like story and questions how we navigate grief, loss, and transformation.
“The story is referenced through the songs, performed by our live band The Greyhounds on the boat, as we navigate the water and the challenges of boat life. The songs convey various aspects of grief, things like shock and reaching out to people in the midst of despair. But also there’s joy in it too and a celebration of the natural world around us.”
“People love to stand on bridges and watch boats pass through locks, it can be hypnotic. Opal’s Comet is slow and thoughtful, but the crew are very busy and watchable; this musical boat will be like no other.”
A pack of resources including sheet music, maps, songs, and what to expect videos including British Sign Language interpretations will be available on the website.
Watch the trailer here:
The dates and locations for Opal’s Comet are:
Wednesday 22nd May - 12-4pm
WARLAND/WALSDEN
(1 mile): Rochdale Canal towpath, starting at Warland Bridge no. 40
sailing towards Walsden, ending at Copperas House Bridge no. 32.
(near Hollins Rd/Rochdale Rd junction OL14 6RH)
Thursday 23rd May - 12- 4pm
WALSDEN/TODMORDEN
(2 miles): Rochdale Canal towpath starting at
Copperas House Bridge no. 32, sailing Todmorden
ending at Bridge no. 26, bottom of Haugh Road.
Friday 24th May - 12-4pm
TODMORDEN/EASTWOOD/CALLIS BRIDGE/STUBBINGS
(3 miles): Rochdale Canal towpath starting at Bridge no. 26
(end of Haugh Road OL14 6BT), sailing towards Hebden Bridge,
ending at Hebble End, Bridge no. 18.
Saturday 25th May - 12-4pm
HEBDEN BRIDGE/ MYTHOLMROYD/ LUDDENFOOT/ SOWERBY BRIDGE
(4 miles) Rochdale Canal starting at Hebble End, Bridge no. 18
towards Sowerby Bridge, ending at Bridge no. 2
(behind B&M Stores Sowerby Bridge HX6 2AF)
Sunday 26th May - 12-4pm
SOWERBY BRIDGE/ COPLEY
(4 miles) starting at Rochdale Canal, Bridge no. 2
(behind B&M Stores Sowerby Bridge HX6 2AF) towards Elland,
ending at Calder and Hebble Navigation (Main Line),
Long Lees Railway Bridge No 13.
Monday 27th May - 12-4pm
ELLAND/CROMEWELL BOTTOM/ BRIGHOUSE
(3 miles) starting at Calder and Hebble Navigation (Main Line),
Long Lees Railway Bridge No 13, towards Brighouse,
ending at Brighouse Lower Basin Visitor Moorings, HD61PN