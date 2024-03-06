Last minute Mother’s Day ideas in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading events company, The Stag Company, gives us the ultimate guide for treating your mum like the queen she is this Mother's Day on 10th March.

Meal Out

Forget slaving away in the kitchen because it's time to treat mum to a mouth-watering meal out! Whether it's her go-to spot or somewhere new you know she'll adore, get ready to indulge in all the deliciousness and soak up those feel-good vibes. From comforting classics to exotic delights, let's explore new flavours and make her taste buds do the happy dance. It’s a great way to treat her and enjoy quality time together. We all know that our mums deserve nothing less!

Mother's Day ideas

Afternoon Tea Bus

Forget mundane and dial up the excitement this Mother's Day with a trip on an afternoon tea bus. You and the marvellous matriarch hop onboard a vintage Routemaster bus to cruise through the city, taking in the views and diving into a tasty spread of traditional afternoon tea. It’s a great way to treat the most fabulous lady in your life! It's time to buckle up, clink teacups, munch on scones and let the good times roll. And why not add a splash of fizz to really up the ante?

Spa Day

Now, this idea might sound girly but trust us, you’ll love every minute! Give your mum the treatment she truly deserves with a spa day. Just imagine you and your mum kicking back in a fluffy robe, surrounded by zen vibes and endless pampering. It's not just about getting massages and facials; it's about giving Mum the ultimate relaxation session after every little thing she's done for you. From tension-melting massages to glow-inducing facials, and from manicures to pedicures, this spa day is the real deal.

Comedy Show

Why stick to the usual when you can shake things up with something totally out of the box? How about surprising your mum with tickets to a side-splitting comedy show this Mother's Day? Laughter will fill the air as you both roll in stitches at some top-notch stand-up. It's all about sharing belly laughs, making priceless memories, and creating stories that'll have you chuckling for ages. Whether it's fresh faces or seasoned pros you're seeing, grab those tickets, gear up to LOL, and let's make this Mother's Day a riotous one to remember!

Yoga

Dial up the zen vibes and treat Mum to a rejuvenating yoga session. With this one, you can go with her or perhaps arrange for her to go with a friend or family member. She’ll love every minute of stretching, breathing and finding her inner chill in a blissful studio setting. It's all about connecting mind, body and soul as you flow through a range of stretches and poses. From downward dogs to heavenly Savasanas, let's leave all that stress at the door and dive into a day filled with love, laughter and a whole lot of zen!

Chocolate Making

Spoil mum rotten by satisfying her sweet tooth with a divine chocolate-making workshop, led by a bona fide chocolatier! Get ready for a whole lot of fun as you dive headfirst into the world of chocolatey delights together. This mouth-watering class is all about getting messy, experimenting with flavours and soaking up some quality time. From decadent truffles to silky-smooth ganaches, unleash your inner Willy Wonka and whip up some drool-worthy creations.

Gin Tasting

This is the perfect activity for any gin fans. You and mum will step into a botanical wonderland, savouring smooth gins and uncovering new taste sensations side by side. Guided by a gin expert, you'll dive into a world of fun facts and, best of all, plenty of gin-tastic samples. From tangy citrus zings to hints of spice, get ready for a flavour-packed journey that'll tickle your taste buds and lift your spirits. So, raise your glasses and celebrate this incredible woman!

Perfume Making

Help your mum to unleash her inner perfumer with an interactive perfume making workshop. Get ready to dive into a world of aromatic wonders, where you'll blend, mix and craft your very own bespoke scents together. With expert guidance from a fragrance expert, anyone can become a scent-sational artist! From delicate florals to exotic spices, you’ll play with different notes and concoct fragrances that capture Mum's unique spirit. You can even take your perfume home with you.

Arts and Craft Workshop

Channel your inner Picassos and spoil Mum with a hands-on arts and crafts activity. You can try painting, macramé, flower arranging, flower crown making or even whipping up some DIY bath bombs together. With expert guidance every step of the way, you can create masterpieces that you could proudly display at home. So grab your paint brushes, get ready for some crafty fun and create a day that mum will treasure forever!

Afternoon Tea

