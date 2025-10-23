Leeds Palestinian Film Festival Returns: films highlight post-ceasefire reality

The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival (LPFF) is set to return next month with an "urgent" three-week programme, offering a vital platform for Palestinian voices and culture. Now in its 11th year, the festival will run from November 12 to December 6, 2025, at ten venues across the city, including the Hyde Park Picture House and several community spaces.

Organisers promise a compelling mix of feature films, documentaries, shorts, and panel discussions designed to showcase the "richness, diversity, and resilience of Palestinian culture."

A major highlight of the festival will be the exclusive Leeds premiere of the new drama 'Palestine 36'. The country's official submission for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. This main event takes place on Thursday, November 20, at the Hyde Park Picture House.

The festival kicks off on Wednesday, November 12, with the opening film, 'Yalla Parkour,' screened in partnership with the Leeds International Film Festival.

Annemarie Jacir's Palestine 36 retells country's erased colonial history

A poignant addition to the 2025 lineup will be a dedicated series of films made by Gazan women. This programme is part of the inspiring Gaza International Festival for Women’s Cinema, giving a voice to their unique experiences, particularly in the wake of recent conflicts.

Festival co-director Frances Bernstein stressed the importance of cinema in moving beyond news headlines.

"While Palestine is regularly in the news, cinema offers us something deeper—the chance to truly understand the stories and connections behind the headlines," she said. "Our main highlight, the powerful new drama Palestine 36, provides compelling insights into historical events that continue to resonate today. The festival is much more than a series of film screenings; it's a vital space for community, discussion, and cultural exchange."

The festival’s critical importance was echoed by high-profile supporters.

Yalla Parkour is a 2024 documentary film written and directed by Areeb Zuaiter in her directorial debut feature

BAFTA-award-winning playwright and screenwriter Sir David Hare stated: “The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival has always been an outstanding event, throwing brilliant light on how Palestinians manage to continue their lives in such unique circumstances. Obviously, in 2025, the festival is more necessary, more urgent and more important than ever.”

Wendy Cook, Head of Cinema at Hyde Park Picture House, added: “‘Cinema’ is too big a world for our little Picture House to hold or know in its entirety, so we are thankful for specialists like our friends at Leeds Palestinian Film Festival who help shine a light on powerful and important stories which could too easily go unseen."

The full programme, which includes titles such as Tomorrow’s Freedom and The Voice of Hind Rajab, is available online from today.

Festival venues this year include Mill Hill Chapel, St Luke’s Cares, Heart in Headingley, All Hallows, St Chad's, Otley Courthouse, Quaker Meeting House, and the University of Leeds.

The full programme and ticket information can be found on the festival's official website.