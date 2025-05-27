Libby to Shine in Prestigious Ballet Production

Talented dancer, Libby Stirling (14) from Brighouse is set to take centre stage as she joins the prestigious English Youth Ballet (EYB) in its upcoming production of Giselle. After competing in highly selective auditions in March, she earned her place in the elite 78-strong cast, sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at the Darlington Hippodrome from 13 – 14 June 2025.

Dancing with EYB is an extraordinary opportunity for Libby. She is currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Her journey is a testament to her dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and she is making the entire community proud.

Libby goes to Rastrick High School and is training at the Strickland Cook Theatre School. She said “I started dancing at the age of 3 because I had way too much energy, my mum always loved watching ballet growing up so my parents thought they would try me in a ballet class and I loved it! When you've had a bad day, you can go to dance class and forget about everything. Dancing always lifts my mood and makes me feel great! I love being on stage, the excitement, the adrenalin and being able to entertain people with my dancing, it's the best feeling! At EYB, I'm really looking forward to improving my performance and acting through dance skills, as well as dancing alongside the most inspiring professionals. I'm also super grateful for the opportunity to improve my technique with our daily class and rehearsals.”

EYB Principal Olivia Richards will play the role of Giselle, spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. She said "“I was lucky to be able to dance with EYB in Cardiff when I was a young dancer. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet. I love now working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance challenging and iconic rolesand I also teach the young dancers and see them progress. The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers (and the audiences) will never forget!”

The haunting tale of Giselle is set in the Edwardian era on an English country estate. EYB’s dramatic production has a Downton Abbey flavour. The story follows Giselle, a young governess who falls tragically in lovewith the aristocratic Albert. Betrayed and heartbroken, Giselle dies—only to return as a ghost who chooses love over vengeance. As Albert visits her grave in the moonlit forest, he encounters the Wili Spirits—vengeful phantoms of young women who rise nightly to take revenge on the men who wronged them.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing Libby perform alongside some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for Giselle at Darlington Hippodrome from 13 – 14 June can be purchased at the Box Office by calling 01325 405405 or at www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk.