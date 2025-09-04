Light up the night: Overgate’s 2025 Midnight Walk is almost here

Taking place on Saturday, September 13, the event invites supporters from across Calderdale to walk together through the night on a 10-mile route, starting and finishing at the iconic Piece Hall in Halifax. With hundreds expected to take part, the atmosphere is set to be electric from start to finish. Sponsored by Rosemount Estates, this year’s event promises a night to remember!

The evening kicks off with a lively warm-up, and along the route, participants can look forward to refreshments and plenty of encouragement from the Overgate team. Once they cross the finish line, walkers will be greeted with a well-earned medal to celebrate their achievement as the sun rises over Halifax.

Current participants are also encouraged to give their fundraising one final push, sharing their Just Giving pages and collecting sponsorship. Every donation helps Overgate continue to provide expert, compassionate care for local people living with life-limiting illnesses. By asking friends, family, and colleagues to sponsor their walk, Midnight Walkers will help create comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments for patients and their loved ones.

The famous Midnight Walk T-shirt, which changes colour every year has been announced a “Wicked” green! This year’s t-shirts are sponsored by A-Safe and can be collected from Overgate Hospice on Monday 8th September between 5–7pm, ensuring everyone is fully prepared for the big night ahead. T-shirts can also be collected on the night.