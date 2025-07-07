Light up the Night: Overgate’s Midnight Walk returns for an unforgettable 10-mile challenge!

Overgate Hospice’s much-loved Midnight Walk is back on Saturday 13th September, and hundreds of supporters are expected to gather at Halifax’s iconic Piece Hall to take part in a night to remember.

Proudly sponsored by Rosemount Estates, with A-Safe as the official T-shirt sponsor, the Midnight Walk will see walkers set off at midnight on a 10-mile circular route — with the finishing line bringing them right back to the Piece Hall as dawn begins to break. In true Midnight Walk tradition, the route will remain a secret until the night, adding to the anticipation and excitement of this unforgettable evening.

Whether walking in memory of a loved one, to support the Hospice, or simply to enjoy a unique night out with friends and family, the event is open to all and promises an electric atmosphere.

Rebecca Marsden, Events Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said:

Taking place at The Piece Hall this year!

“The Midnight Walk is one of our most powerful and inspiring events. Each year, hundreds of people step out under the stars to support Overgate, and the atmosphere is incredible. Starting and finishing at the beautiful Piece Hall adds something really special, and we can’t wait to welcome our walkers for another night filled with community spirit, reflection, and joy.”

All walkers will receive a bespoke Midnight Walk T-shirt ahead of the event and a medal on completion. Every step will help Overgate Hospice continue to provide compassionate care for local people living with life-limiting illnesses.

Registration is now open, and early sign-up is encouraged to secure your place.

Visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk to take part in this iconic Calderdale event.

