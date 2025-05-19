Little Theatre serves up 1930s spy cocktail

Present day political flirtations with appeasement and tariffs have ensured that the 1930s is often in the news. But invitations to truly immerse ourselves in the era via a contemporary artist’s work remain rare.

So, hats off to local writer Chris Berry for tackling themes that are both timeless and timely in Last Dance on the Riviera, staged at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from July 9 to 12.

Although the 30s were famous for the Great Depression, no-one who attends will be needing to drown their sorrows with Martini Cocktails. Indeed, this trip back there largely constitutes sheer delight.

The play, which combines spy and love stories in the build up to World War 11, opens with the marriage of David and Heloise Talbot in 1912, before jumping forward to the glitzy Côte d’Azur 22 years later.

Last Dance on the Riviera

David is caught between British and other spy agencies as they attempt to outwit each other, sowing the seeds that will eventually lead to war.

As loyalties shift and battle lines are drawn, he has to decide who can be trusted, as a ghost from his past threatens everything he has believed.

Sharon Old, the play’s director, says “It will be a joy to bring this story to life, and I’m excited to see how audiences will respond. The turn in the tail will keep them gripped to the end.

“With a talented cast bringing depth and nuances to the characters, together with thought-provoking themes and a gripping narrative, I have no doubt that this production will leave a lasting mark.”

Fergus Kitching as David Talbot

With spectacular period costumes and specially written jazz tracks providing the icing on a highly authentic cake, she quips that the only thing lacking is a rehearsal on the Riviera itself.

Fergus Kitching, who plays David Talbot, (see photo) has already excelled in a number of leads at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre but is finding this role a “real stretch” as there are so many layers to David’s story.

He says “Whilst the situations he finds himself in are gripping and entertaining, his character is one of complex sadness and depth of pain. Being with Chris Berry in rehearsals has been excellent because we get to understand so many details about the story and the people in his writings.

“When I’m rehearsing, and even sometimes when I’m just learning lines on my own, I can feel like I’m actually in the 1930s because the writing is so vibrant and authentic. I’m not surprised the moustache I’m growing for the run is coming along so well!”

Tickets for Last Dance on the Riviera, on at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre between July 9 and July 12, can be purchased for £15 (£12 concessions) from www. hblt.co.uk.