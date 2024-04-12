Live At The Apollo comedy starlet coming to Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multiple Live At The Apollo & Mock The Week star, Ria Lina, is bringing her new tour show 'Riawakening' the Square Chapel Arts Centre on 17th April 2024.

In the aftermath of a global pandemic, comedian and scientist, Ria has had a Riawakening and sees the world differently. In this, her highly anticipated debut tour, Ria tackles the issues of coming out of a global pandemic, the new normal, divorce, dating in a new digital world, motherhood and what it really means to be a woman today.

Ria Lina is a highly accomplished comedian, writer, actor and one of the hardest working performers in the business. A hugely admired act on the UK comedy circuit, this multi-award-winning artist commands respect from the moment she walks onstage and delivers with natural ease, energy and fierceness.

Ria has earned recognition as one of The Evening Standard's 'Hottest Comedians You Should Be Watching Now,' a testament to her enduring impact on the comedy scene. Over the course of her career, Ria has taken five shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, tackling topics such as autism, current affairs, and racial identity.

With an illustrious career spanning stage, screen, radio, and even the ukulele, Ria Lina's distinctive style has earned her accolades from critics, with The Scotsman describing her as "fearless, provocative, and very funny."

Beyond comedy, Ria's academic achievements are equally exceptional. Holding a BSc in Experimental Pathology, an MSc in Forensic Science, and a PhD in Virology, and with experience working in IT Forensics at the Serious Fraud Office, it’s not only Ria’s comedy that’s highly intelligent. A regular pundit on Sky News, BBC News, Times Radio and TalkTV, Ria is in demand for both her scientific insight, confident delivery and biting wit.