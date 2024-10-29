Local Filmmaker at Hebden Picture House

Todmorden based filmmaker, Erik Knudsen’s new feature film, Goodwin Island, is being shown at Hebden Bridge Picture House on Saturday 9th November 2024.

This is an opportunity for a local audience to watch the film and there will be a Q & A session with the writer and director, Erik Knudsen, and his Sound Designer, Billy Glew. Erik Knudsen said: “I’m really looking forward to showing Goodwin Island locally. I am used to showing our films internationally but our local audience is important to us and I hope people will come and support what we are doing.”

Starring Ashley-Luke Lloyd, Justin McDonald and Suzanne Fulton, Goodwin Island is about three young British people who have been hired by Mr Goodwin, an absentee owner of a remote Greek island, to refurbish an old house. A surprise unsolicited visit to the island by a young Greek couple creates a rift between the British contingent of Daniel, Kai and Rosie. Daniel finds himself caught between conflicting loyalties, as those around him gradually descend into a resentful ideological rebellion against the elusive Mr Goodwin and the classical and imperial history his heritage restoration project appears to celebrate.

One Day Films, the production company that produces the films of Erik Knudsen, is based in Todmorden and has produced ten feature films over the past 35 years, as well as numerous shorter documentaries. These are thought-provoking and prize winning independent films that have been seen in cinemas, on Channel Four, on numerous platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube Movies and TV, TubiTV and other platforms. For example, their films Cleft Lip (2019) and The Raven On The Jetty (2015) are both currently available on Netflix. “We are not aware of any other British independent filmmaker with such a strong and sustained track record of writing and directing independent films”, said Janet Knudsen, Erik’s wife and co-producer on his feature films, “so it is actually very special for Todmorden, and the surrounding area, to have such an internationally renowned independent filmmaker in our midst”.

On a remote Greek Island

Goodwin Island was shot in Corfu, Greece, during September 2023. Almost the entire production crew was Corfu based, as were four of the nine actors. The remaining actors were from the UK. Editing and sound design post production was undertaken in Todmorden, with the colour grading taking place in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Now the film has come full circle: conceived and written in Todmorden by local resident, Erik Knudsen, and now showing in Hebden Bridge on the big screen on November 9th. We hope people will attend and ask lots of questions!