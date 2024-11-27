Local mental health charity invites Calderdale community to remember those lost to suicide

Leeds Mind, the local charity for mental health services across Leeds and the surrounding area, is hosting a suicide memorial in Halifax in January, and community members in the Calderdale area are invited to attend. There will also be a Leeds memorial in Kirkstall in December.

These events, organised by Leeds Mind’s Suicide Bereavement Services, are a chance for those who have been affected by suicide to come together in a friendly environment to remember those we have lost. The event is open to anyone affected by suicide, whether the death was recent or historic, and whatever their relationship to the person that died.

Offering an opportunity to connect with those who have undergone similar experience, these events are family-friendly and non-religious. There will be lighting of candles and optional activities attendees can participate in, as well as refreshments.

One attendee from a previous memorial said of the event, “people (both facilitators/staff and the guests) were most welcoming. I was careful not to press people, but I found everyone I spoke to was willing and keen to talk about their bereavement and their lost loved ones. I found that comforting. I had immediate respect for the staff; I felt they "pitched" the evening perfectly, probably from their own understanding of suicide loss. I don't think this is something anyone can understand unless they have been through it. I felt hopeful for the future.”

Calderdale Memorial 11th January 2025 Dean Clough Mills, Halifax

Leeds Memorial 11th December 2024 Abbey House Museum, Kirkstall

To register your attendance at either of these events, please email [email protected]

Speak Their Name Quilt Workshop

The Calderdale Memorial, taking place at Dean Clough Mills, will include a workshop from the Speak Their Name project.

Originating in Greater Manchester, the Speak Their Name movement strives to memorialise those who have died by suicide and raise awareness, with the creation of a quilt. Each square of the quilt represents and honours a lost loved one.

Attendees of the Calderdale Memorial are invited to contribute to the Speak Their Name quilt.

The quilt is currently on display at Leeds City Museum as part of the Living with Grief exhibition. Leeds Mind's Suicide Bereavement Services are hosting a guided tour of this exhibition on 10th December 2024. You can contact the SBS team if you are interested in attending via the email above.

Who are Leeds Mind’s Suicide Bereavement Services?

Leeds Mind is the local mental health charity here in Leeds, and suicide bereavement support is included in the services they provide to the community. The Suicide Bereavement Service offer compassionate support to those bereaved or affected by suicide, through one-to-one sessions, group and family support, workplace support, and more.

To learn more about the services available or to access support, visit the Leeds Mind’s Suicide Bereavement Services page.