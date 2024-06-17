Mamma Mia! Join the sing-along at Rex Cinema in Elland to raise money for Healthy Minds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Calderdale’s local mental health charity, Healthy Minds, is hosting a special fundraiser showing of Mamma Mia - featuring everyone’s favourite ABBA hit songs.
The sing-along show is being held on Sunday, June 30 at 5 pm at the Rex Cinema in Elland, and will see participants enjoying raffles, refreshments, singing and a whole lot of fun!
The smash hit musical stars Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and Dominic Cooper. The plot follows a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding, with the possibility that any of them could be her father. Join in the mass chorus with classics such as ‘Money, Money, Money’, ‘Take a Chance on Me’, and ‘The Winner Takes it All’.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the party and sing-along to the film’s songs.
Tickets are £10 each with all proceeds going to Healthy Minds. Tickets are available to purchase at The Rex Cinema, Healthy Minds office in Halifax, or online: https://healthy-minds.sumupstore.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.