Manchester’s Bowdon Church Choir to sing at Bradford Cathedral as first visiting choir in City of Culture year

On Saturday, February 8 the Bowdon Church Choir will sing Choral Evensong at Bradford Cathedral at 5:30pm

On Saturday, February 8, Bradford Cathedral will welcome the Bowden Church Choir from Manchester as their first visiting choir in the City of Culture year.

Bowdon Parish Church Choir is a mixed-voice choir of all ages that leads weekly Eucharist and Evensong services, a monthly full Choral Evensong and occasional Choral Matins at St Mary's Church, Bowdon in Greater Manchester.

The choir has sung for a number of national radio broadcasts and undertakes annual summer residencies at cathedrals across the UK.

They will be singing at a special Choral Evensong at 5:30pm on the Saturday.

Michael Dow, their Director of Music, says of the service: “I hope that they enjoy the singing and find the worship uplifting.”