Mothers' Union Celebratory Service to be held at Bradford Cathedral this November

On Saturday 23rd November, at Bradford Cathedral, the Mothers’ Union in the Diocese of Leeds will be celebrating the end of this three-year-period.

Elaine Swinhoe, of the Mothers’ Union, says:“It is a time to give thanks to God for all that has been achieved both here and across the world as we aim to support families by prayer and in practical ways. Recently our focus has been on the plight of women who suffer any kind of violence and we will have a display to highlight the “16 Days of Action against Gender Based Violence” campaign and also the Mothers’ Union “Rise Up” campaign which seeks to raise awareness of domestic violence in this country.

“This service gives us time to look back, but also to go forward with the confidence that with God’s help we can continue to make a difference.

“Join us and Join in…We are changing lives!”

The Mothers’ Union Celebratory Service takes place on Saturday 23rd November at 11am in Bradford Cathedral. Entry is free. For more information on the service please visit https://bradfordcathedral.org.uk/event/mothers-union-celebratory-service/