Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 4 July 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Starbeck Fest and other neighbourhood news

STARBECK FEST: There will be a community festival on Belmont Field on July 6 11am-4pm. The event is being organised by The Living Room and is supported by Starbeck in Bloom. Do go along and join the party with live music, food and drink and arts and crafts. Live music performers will include DJ Trev, Jamie Bevan, Drop Leg Steppers, Rory Hoy, M*F*O*R, Olly and Si, Millie Hampson and Robbie Miller. Food and drink stalls will include Susie Junes Big BBQ, George’s Greens, Kele Beans Coffee, Pizza by the Snaffling Hog Box and Harrogate Brewing Co. This first ever Starbeck Fest has been sponsored by local organisations and will be an incredible day of family fun.

SONGS FOR A SUMMERS DAY: There will be a concert by Harrogate U3a Singing for Pleasure Choir and their special guest Jane Reeve at Starbeck Methodist Church Hall on Sunday July 7 2.30pm. Tickets are £8 in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LUNCH CLUB: The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday July 9 at 12 noon. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday July 6 9.30am-11.30am will be run by Sundi Club.

BADMINTON: A small, friendly badminton group meet at Starbeck Methodist Church on Thursdays 2pm, sessions continue during the summer. For further information contact Ken 01423 540724

LIGHTS APPEAL: Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal organiser, Chrissie Holmes, was delighted with the excellent response for recent Starbeck community day. There were record numbers of participants for the races and games. Chrissie would like to thank the committee for all their hard work as well as everyone that went along, donated prizes, and contributed to the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their next event is a nearly new sale and coffee morning in St. Andrews Church Halls on Saturday September 21 10.30am-1pm.

The collection for Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal begins November 1 when a newsletter and envelope will be delivered through letter boxes. Also donations can be made by bank transfer to Starbeck Lights account 16666344 sort code 05-04-54. Please use the reference ‘appeal 24’.

If you would like to sponsor a Christmas light for Starbeck High Street please do get in touch on 07969823753

The Christmas Fair will take place in St. Andrews Church on Saturday November 30 from 2pm, traditionally the lights are turned on after the Christmas fair at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please support these events as the Starbeck Christmas Lights group really make a difference by spreading joy and cheer to all sections of our community.

STARBECK COMMUNITY FUND: The Starbeck Community Grants are now open for applications. Applications for individual grants, for up to £200, will be considered towards projects, schemes or courses that will enhance the educational, sporting or cultural advancement of an individual. Also applications for group grants, of up to £1000, will be considered to assist groups with projects or activities that will be of benefit to the community. See www.northyorks.gov.uk/starbeck for the online application form for both group and individual applications. Applications should be made on-line and the cut-off date is 26 July at 4.30pm. If you do not have access to a computer please contact North Yorkshire Council Customer Services: Telephone: 0300 131 2 131

STARBECK LIBRARY: Storytime for pre-school children with parents and carers is on Tuesday July 9 10.15am-noon. There will be songs, nursery rhymes and crafts. There is no charge for the session.

The WI Craft group meet at Tuesday July 9 1.30pm. For full details ring 01423 868643

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lego Club meets Tuesday July 9 3.30pm-4.30pm. Advance booking is necessary as places are limited.

Starbeck Community Library’s Annual General Meeting will be held in the library on Thursday July 11 7pm. All are very welcome to attend.

The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUMMER SHOW: Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 17 August 11.30am-3pm. Schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Tom's tech/ Beth's craft shed.