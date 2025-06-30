New Comfort Zone Sessions at The Grayston Unity
The Grayston Unity, Halifax’s grassroots music venue has been successful in applying for National Lottery Arts Council funding to bring new genres of live music to the venue and give young people the opportunity to experience the thrill of live music for free.
Over a period of 12 months the venue will bring live artists playing rap, afrobeat, electronica, jazz and more. All of which have been co-curated in conjunction with Launchpad, the organisation based in Leeds to support young and emerging artists from the region.
Sam Nicholls,, Head of Launchpad, said, 'The ambition through our Launchpad support, is to create opportunities for artists and connect with organisations across the region. We're incredibly pleased that Grayston Unity have chosen to partner with us and co-curate a series of showcase events with artists that have benefited from Launchpad support, and our ambition is to show off a diversity of artists for audiences in Halifax! We love the opportunities Grayston Unity create for young people in the region on and off stage, and hope to support many more opportunities through this programme.'
Michael Ainsworth of The Grayston Unity said, ‘we were delighted our application for Arts Council funding was successful. It enables us to bring new (to us) genres of music and charge low ticket prices for the gigs (free for those aged 21 or under). We want people to come along and listen to something they wouldn’t normally do and for this reason we are calling the series of gigs ‘ Comfort Zone..step out’.
The first gig will be on September 7 T headlined Afro Baby and Silver Tongued Rascals.