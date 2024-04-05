New evening walking football sessions starting at Lightcliffe Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walking football is massive all over the country but not every area is fortunate enough to have sessions that take place in the evenings or weekends. The new Lightcliffe sessions are able to offer just that and the timing means that if you live locally or instead of being stuck in traffic going home you can have more fun having an hour’s worth of exercise.

Mark Wisbey said “Strollers are very much an inclusive club and it’s principles are around creating a fun, friendly and positive and relaxed atmosphere for everyone to enjoy walking football – it’s definitely not veteran’s 5 a-side – but you’ll get a surprisingly good work out!”

The sessions are for anyone lucky enough to be 50+ and are an excellent way to keep fit, brilliant for your mental health and wellbeing, meet new people, and maybe reconnect with a sport you love at a time when you thought playing football was no longer realistic. It is also perfect for those who might never have played before or are unsure if it’s for you.

Walking Football is simply a slower version of the beautiful game, and no running is allowed, it is also a non-contact so it reduces player injuries.

All you need to start is a pair of trainers, wear some loose clothing, maybe your favourite footie top & bring a bottle of water.

Everybody’s first session is free so you can just come along and give it a go at no cost, and after that it's £5 per session.