New photography exhibition hits Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre

A new exhibition is on display at the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre. We are delighted for the centre to be the home of Harmony in Nature, a stunning collection of wildlife and night sky photography by acclaimed local photographer David Robertshaw.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This captivating exhibition offers a rare glimpse into the beauty of the natural world, featuring breathtaking images of animals in their natural habitats alongside awe-inspiring photographs of the night sky.

David Robertshaw, whose work has been featured in numerous national magazines and newspapers, has garnered multiple awards for his exceptional ability to capture the wonders of nature. All the wildlife photographs in this exhibition were taken over the past year, showcasing wild animals in their untouched environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complementing these images is an extraordinary collection of night sky photography, captured in renowned dark sky locations such as the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District. Visitors will have the opportunity to marvel at celestial wonders including the Milky Way, the Orion constellation, and the mesmerising aurora borealis.

Images of night skies from David Robertshaw's latest exhibition at Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre.

This exhibition is a must-see for photography enthusiasts, nature lovers and anyone with a passion for the beauty of our planet. To explore more of David Robertshaw’s work, visit his website at www.lifestylephotographer.co.uk.

If you’re interested in having your Art displayed at Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre please contact [email protected].

Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre can be found on Hopwood Lane in Halifax.