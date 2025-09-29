Northern Broadsides launch new free Park Youth Theatre group for ages 15-18

The free acting group offers young people in Calderdale the chance to learn performance skills, build confidence, and explore creativity in a supportive environment. Sessions take place on Wednesdays in term time, 6.30pm - 8.30pm, at the Unique Community Hub, Raven Street Centre, Halifax (HX1 4NB). Free hot food and refreshments are provided, with access support available.

Whether you’ve acted before or just want to try something new, Park Youth Theatre is a place to play, experiment, and develop your creativity. Participants will:

Learn acting skills with Northern Broadsides’ professional theatre-makers

Explore voice, movement, character, and storytelling

Try performing for stage and screen, and develop their own scripts and monologues

Improve communication and presentation skills

Meet new people with shared interests

Gain insights into backstage theatre roles such as lighting and production

Laurie Sansom, Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, said:

“This is a brilliant opportunity to get involved with the work of a professional theatre company based in Halifax. Come along, try something new, learn skills, and meet new friends in a supportive space.”

The Youth Theatre is led by an experienced team of local artists. Kash Arshad, Youth Theatre Director, is a Halifax-based theatre director and Associate Director at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, with credits at major theatres across the North and a 2021 Olivier Award nomination. He is joined by Kassie Jones, Youth Theatre Assistant, a local performer, puppeteer and theatre-maker, and Ali Khan, Youth Theatre Support Worker, a Halifax-based photographer, videographer and director who previously performed in Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge.

The younger Park Youth Theatre group (ages 8-14) has previously performed at events including The Big Green Fun Day, Iron People at Eureka! (which closed Calderdale’s Year of Culture), and People’s Park Festival. Now, with the addition of the older group, even more young people will have the opportunity to grow their skills and creativity with the support of a leading northern theatre company.

Priority will be given to participants in Park, Warley and North Halifax.

Park Youth Theatre is supported by Calderdale Council’s Culture Fund.

Sessions are due to start on 12 November 2025.

To find out more and register your interest, visit: www.northern-broadsides.co.uk/park-youth-theatre-15-18

