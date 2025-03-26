Overgate Hospice annual Garden Party moves to St. Patrick’s School while new hospice is built

This year, the event has moved from the Hospice grounds due to the exciting progress of the Big Build Appeal - with diggers now on site, the work has begun on the new hospice building.

The event will be packed with entertainment as always with live music, food drink and plenty to entertain the kids. The event will officially open at 12 noon, promising an afternoon full of fun for all the family.

With music from local artists, including Jimbo Lynch, Naomi Gill, and The Bradleys, alongside entertainment from DJ Chester, there will be something for everyone. The fun doesn’t stop there, with line dancers, Shetland ponies, real ale, barbeque, stalls, games, and a special visit from Bumble Bee the Transformer and Lightening McQueen racing Car.

This is a true community event, with support from staff and volunteers, as well as the Brighouse Ladies Circle, Elland Rotary Club, Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club, and Friends groups from Elland, Sowerby Bridge & Brighouse, among many other fantastic organisations.

Rachel Lumb, Community & Event Fundraising Manager, said: “We are so grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from our local community, and we want this year’s event to be our biggest and best yet!

"We would like to say a huge thank you to St. Patrick’s School for allowing us the use of their outdoor space while we build a new hospice for Calderdale. Everyone is welcome at the Garden Party, and we look forward to seeing you there for an amazing family day out, raising vital funds for patients and families in our care.”