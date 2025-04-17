Overgate is “brewing up” a new hospice for Calderdale.

Last year, the community rallied together to raise over £30,000, thanks to generous donations and the support of businesses who made donations to the event and the participants who got involved. As The Big Brew 2025 approaches, Overgate Hospice is calling on local individuals, workplaces, schools, and community groups to host their own Big Brew events and help make an even bigger impact.

The Big Brew is once again proudly sponsored by McVitie’s, who said: “McVitie’s are beyond excited to sponsor the Big Brew event for Overgate again this year. The hospice is a place close to our hearts and supports so many people within our community, so it’s a privilege to be able to help raise the funds for the new build. As McVitie’s is a family focused company which has been centred within the Calderdale community since the 1900’s, we want to support all the amazing work our local charities provide, and we are delighted to help Overgate reach out to people living with a life-limiting illness.”

This year’s Big Brew holds even greater significance as work is now beginning on Overgate’s new hospice building. Thanks to the incredible generosity of supporters, Overgate has now raised £11.5 million towards the £12.75 million needed to make the new hospice a reality. With just £1.25 million left to raise, events like The Big Brew play a crucial role in ensuring that Overgate can continue to provide outstanding care for those facing life-limiting illnesses.

Dru Brown – Big Build Fundraiser Said: "We are so excited for the return of the Big Brew! It’s second year promises to deliver more vital funds for the Big Build Appeal, along with the entire community coming together for a great cause. Last year Calderdale drank tea, ate cake and had lots of fun and the events truly made a difference! The Big Brew was celebrated in gardens, cafes, workplaces, churches and community groups across our vibrant valley. This year we need you more than ever to think of Overgate Hospice and brew up a new hospice for Calderdale!”

The Big Brew is open to all in the community, with opportunities for everyone to get involved with the simple concept of enjoying a good brew and tasty treats together. Whether you’re having afternoon tea at home, prosecco in the garden with loved ones or brewing up for a church coffee morning, don't miss the chance to be part of something special.

For more information about the Big, please visit https://www.overgatehospice.org.uk/get-involved/our-events/the-big-brew.

