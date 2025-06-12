Pedal with Purpose: Physique Gym’s third annual spin-a-thon returns
But what exactly is a Spin-a-thon, and why does it mean so much to us?
It all began with a deeply personal story. Gym owner Emma Louie shares: “Three years ago, I lost my best friend Matt to suicide. He was a huge part of Team Physique—always encouraging others, even while facing his own struggles. Matt had planned to do a charity row for a children’s cancer support group, but sadly, he never got the chance. We decided to carry out his mission in his memory. That first event brought everyone together in such a powerful way, we knew we had to keep it going.”
Since then, the Spin-a-thon has grown into an annual challenge, with the team adding 30 minutes to the ride each year to keep things exciting. Over the years, Physique Gym has raised funds for charities like Andy’s Man Club and Women’s Open Reach.
This Year’s Charities
For 2025, we’re proud to support two amazing organisations:
- The Next Step Trust – Supporting adults with complex health needs, learning difficulties, and autism across Calderdale.
- 🌐 www.nextsteptrust.org.uk
- PAPYRUS – Prevention of Young Suicide – Offering vital support to young people struggling with suicidal thoughts.
- 🌐 www.papyrus-uk.org
Get Involved!
Want to join the ride? Spaces are limited, so get in touch or pop into the gym to sign up!
Not a spinner? No problem! You can still support the cause by:
- Cheering on the team on the day
- Donating via our JustGiving page
- Baking a cake for our charity bake sale
Let’s come together once again to honour Matt’s memory and make a difference in our community.