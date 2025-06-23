Plus Pilates in the Park

Nestled under an oak tree, surrounded by grass and buttercups and in glorious sunshine, a group of Plus Pilates clients met for an alfresco class to support the Great Get Together, inspired by MP Jo Cox.

For Plus Health Company, being active is part of the day job, but this was extra special! Doing what they do best, situated in one of the beautiful parks Calderdale has to offer, surrounded by some of their Plus Pilates community and supporting the Great Get Together inspired by MP Jo Cox, for them, it doesn't get much better than this!