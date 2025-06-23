Plus Pilates in the Park

By Jen Redfern
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 12:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Nestled under an oak tree, surrounded by grass and buttercups and in glorious sunshine, a group of Plus Pilates clients met for an alfresco class to support the Great Get Together, inspired by MP Jo Cox.

For Plus Health Company, being active is part of the day job, but this was extra special! Doing what they do best, situated in one of the beautiful parks Calderdale has to offer, surrounded by some of their Plus Pilates community and supporting the Great Get Together inspired by MP Jo Cox, for them, it doesn't get much better than this!

Check out Plus Health Co socials for future events like this! www.facebook.com/plushealthco

Related topics:Jo CoxCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice