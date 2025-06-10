Prestige Flowers is rolling out the floral carpet at Brodstock this weekend

The family-favourite festival is returning to the Old Brodleians Rugby Club on Saturday, June 14.

With their iconic VW ID Buzz and branded tractor, Prestige Flowers will be rolling in to hand out free blooms to attendees.

Elise Harlock, Brand Manager at Prestige Flowers, said: “Brodstock is a fantastic, family-friendly festival that raises money for great causes in the area. We jumped at the chance to be a part of the fun again.

“We’ll be adding some colour to the day by giving free flowers for music lovers to take home, wave in the air along to the music or put in their hair in true festival style.

Prestige Flowers' iconic VW ID Buzz will create the perfect selfie backdrop.

“Our carpet and wall made of flowers will be pouring out of the ID Buzz, creating a floral backdrop for capturing those all-important selfies with friends and family.”

The nationwide flower delivery service, headquartered in West Yorkshire, are also running an exclusive social media competition at the festival.

Elise explained: “Attendees who tag Prestige Flowers in their pictures on social media will be entered into a competition to win flowers for a year, so they can have their home filled with the joy blooms bring, all year round.

“Another prize is tickets for next years’ Brodstock, which means no worrying about whether you can attend the often sold-out festival again - you’ll have your spot before anyone else!”

Prestige Flowers is proud to be the UK’s most reviewed online florist, delivering over 10 million bouquets nationwide.

The florist partners with extraordinary charities including Barnardo’s and Cancer Research UK, having raised more than £700,000 in charitable donations for a number of different causes.

It was also recently handed a perfect score of 100/100 from the Good Shopping Guide for their commitment to ethical policies and practices.

Prestige Flowers offers next day delivery, seven days a week. For more information visit prestigeflowers.co.uk.

