Quad-rebuilds Christmas Fayre November 24 at Siddals ex-Serviceman's Club
We are a local charity based in Halifax. We support individuals with spinal cord injuries. We hold events across the year to raise funds to continue to support individuals and their families.
We are hosting a Christmas Fayre on 24th November 2024. 10am-4pm
We would love to get as many people as possible to attend to support a fantastic cause. We have lots of entertainment for all the family including Live Music, Magician, Face painting, Santa's Grotto, Local businesses selling different crafts, Brownies & Cakes, Food & Much more.
We have a letter box for children to post letters to santa. If you include an address, we will send a letter from Santa Clause.
Please come down for a fun filled afternoon.
Our Chairman Joseph English is quadriplegic and has created the charity to support individuals like himself bridging the gap in support already available.
Our motto is Rebuilding lives, Rebuilding homes, Rebuilding your image to Rebuild your future.