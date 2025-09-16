Radio 1 Anthems Live lands in Bradford!

BBC Radio 1 will host its first ever RADIO 1 ANTHEMS LIVE at Bradford Live on Saturday 15 November 2025, celebrating timeless tracks from the 00s, 10s and beyond!

Radio 1 will bring its hugely popular Anthems strand to the stage for the very first time, delivering a special night of live music and celebrating iconic tracks and unforgettable moments from the last two decades, hosted by Radio 1’s CHARLIE HEDGES, DEAN MCCULLOUGH and LAUREN REDFERN.

Huge Radio 1 Anthems acts BUSTED, TINIE TEMPAH and PIXIE LOTT are set to perform. The night will also feature two special DJ sets from Radio 1’s Charlie Hedges, with a dance anthems mix, and Dean Mccullough, with a pop anthems mix.

Busted say: “We are stoked to be playing Radio 1’s first ever Anthems Live up in Bradford this November. It’s anthems right! So we’ll be playing all of the biggest Busted hits for you, we’re talking Year 3000, Crashed The Wedding, Air Hostess, You Said No, and all the rest of them. It’s gonna be mega. Can’t wait to see you there.”

The Line Up

Tinie Tempah says: “I’m really excited to be playing at Radio 1 Anthems in Bradford. Expect bangers upon bangers classic and new!”

TICKETS ARE PRICED AT £20 (PLUS FEES) AND ARE AVAILABLE NOW at BRADFORDLIVE.CO.UK

You need to be aged 18 or over to attend this event.

This exciting new addition to Radio 1’s live music calendar follows the launch of Radio 1 Anthems on DAB+ last week (Friday 12 September). Radio 1 Anthems helps the station’s young listeners to discover and re-discover a wide range of music and artists championed by Radio 1 throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, says: “I’m delighted that we’ll be bringing the very first Anthems Live to Bradford this November as part of the 2025 UK City of Culture celebrations. Radio 1 Anthems is hugely popular amongst our listeners, and it’s fantastic to bring it to life on stage with these iconic artists.

“This year we’ve debuted the Radio 1 Anthems Live Lounge and launched Anthems on DAB+ so to be rounding off an incredible year for the brand with this landmark music event is really exciting!”

Performances from Radio 1 Anthems Live will be broadcast on Wednesday 19 November at 5pm on Radio 1 Anthems, with highlights across the day on Radio 1.

BRADFORD LIVE – the beating heart of Bradford – is a world class 3,000+ capacity live entertainment venue, together with event spaces, located in the heart of Bradford city centre. The former Odeon Cinema was originally built in 1930s. Following its closure in 2000, the magnificent art deco building has now been fully restored with a £50m investment, bringing it back to its former glory as a live music venue and entertainment hub for the city.