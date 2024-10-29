Ready Steady Knit: the innocent Big Knit is back to craft a better future for older people with Age UK

The much-loved innocent Big Knit campaign is back for another yarn-spinning year, and Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees in partnership with innocent drinks is calling on all knitters and crocheters in Calderdale & Kirklees to join the fun and help make a big difference to the lives of older people, while being part of this infamous campaign.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2003, Age UK and innocent have teamed up to inspire the nation's crafters to knit little hats for innocent smoothie bottles. The campaign has raised an incredible £3.2 million for Age UK since it began. For every behatted smoothie sold, Age UK receives 30p, helping to provide crucial support to older people both nationally and locally. The 2024-25 campaign aims to knit 1.4 million little hats, with the smoothies hitting shelves in October 2025.

So why not grab your knitting needles, start stitching, and make a real difference? The funds raised will help Age UK continue to provide older people with vital information, advice, and friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Big Knit campaign ensures that Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees, can be there for older people within the community. These little hats truly make a big difference.

Three knitted hats including an owl, a frog and a tortoise.

Rachel Horner, Chief Officer of Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees said: “We’re calling on the people of Calderdale & Kirklees to dust off their knitting needles and help us make this the best year yet of our partnership with Innocent. Let’s cast on and knit up a storm to hit our target.”

Charlotte Wright, Brand Manager at innocent drinks UK, said: "The Big Knit is an amazing campaign that gets people throughout the country knitting, crocheting and buying little hats on smoothies for a cause that truly matters. We are so excited that the Big Knit is back, and we will be continuing our long-standing partnership with Age UK to help support older people as much as possible.

Let’s get those needles clicking and create a real yarn to remember! Crafters have until 1st July 2025 to send in their hats, so there's plenty of time to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are exciting hat designs, including a cheeky monkey, fox cub, sheepish sheep and a unicorn, available to download now, but feel free to come up with designs of your own as we love seeing your creations!

To find out more visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/bigknit or www.thebigknit.co.uk/knittingpatterns

For more information on The Big Knit contact Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees on 01422 252 040 or visit https://www.ageuk.org.uk/calderdaleandkirklees/get-involved/the-big-knit-2024/ Please send completed hats to Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees at 4-6 Woolshops, Halifax, HX1 1RJ.