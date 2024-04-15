Ripon Cathedral echoes to sublime sounds of the All Together Now choir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Choir members were incredibly excited to be singing at the cathedral's Food, Home and Garden Spring Show.

The magnificent surroundings inspired the choir's performance, while young assistant conductor Hayley showed her skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performing a set list which totally suited the soaring venue, songs included A Thousand Years, Blinded by Your Grace, Elton John's Border Song, Coldplay's Clocks, and the wonderful Fall On Me, the last named being sung for only the second time by the choir in front of a public audience!

The ATN Choir get ready to perform

Choir members found the cathedral 'truly sublime', 'a treat and a privilege to sing in such a beautiful venue'.

The 'fabulous sound' made by the choir delighted audience members.

A Choir spokesman said: "Of all the wonderful days we've spent, in beautiful venues, with appreciative audiences, Saturday 13th April ranked high amongst the most exciting!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are eagerly looking forward to returning to the cathedral to perform in November."