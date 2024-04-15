Ripon Cathedral echoes to sublime sounds of the All Together Now choir
Choir members were incredibly excited to be singing at the cathedral's Food, Home and Garden Spring Show.
The magnificent surroundings inspired the choir's performance, while young assistant conductor Hayley showed her skills.
Performing a set list which totally suited the soaring venue, songs included A Thousand Years, Blinded by Your Grace, Elton John's Border Song, Coldplay's Clocks, and the wonderful Fall On Me, the last named being sung for only the second time by the choir in front of a public audience!
Choir members found the cathedral 'truly sublime', 'a treat and a privilege to sing in such a beautiful venue'.
The 'fabulous sound' made by the choir delighted audience members.
A Choir spokesman said: "Of all the wonderful days we've spent, in beautiful venues, with appreciative audiences, Saturday 13th April ranked high amongst the most exciting!
"We are eagerly looking forward to returning to the cathedral to perform in November."
Choir members would like to thank Chris Kemp for working so hard to inspire us to new heights! We would also like to thank everyone who helped with yesterday's wonderful opportunity to perform.