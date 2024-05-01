Ripponden Spring Market this bank holiday weekend
The sun looks set to shine - fingers crossed - on the Spring Market in Ripponden, 4th May between 11 -5pm.
There are stalls for everyone - foodies, families, and gifts - as well as St Barts Church, Ripponden Club and the village of Ripponden all open for business.
There'll be all kinds of entertainment too - Friendly Brass Band, a tractor parade, Punch & Judy and Buskers' Corner.
Don't miss the Bank Holiday fun - see you there!