Roger Webster to headline Massed Bands Spectacular at Huddersfield Town Hall
Joining Brighouse and Rastrick for this unforgettable event are guest ensembles Hade Edge Band and Meltham and Meltham Mills Band, adding their own flair to a rich and vibrant musical tapestry.
The concert theme, “Lord of the Dance – Dances from Around the Globe,” promises a thrilling journey through rhythm and movement, celebrating the universal language of dance through brass. From fiery Latin grooves to elegant European waltzes, audiences can expect a kaleidoscope of styles performed with precision and passion.
This is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of musical mastery, community spirit, and the enduring power of live performance. Whether you're a seasoned brass enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, this event is not to be missed.
Prepare to be moved both literally and musically.
Tickets from Kirklees Box Office.