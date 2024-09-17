Run for a loved one at Age UK’s Leeds Abbey Dash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK’s Leeds Abbey Dash 10k, generously sponsored by Dunelm, is taking place in Leeds City Centre on Sunday October 13 and the Charity is encouraging people to sign up to the popular charity fun run to help support older people.

Clare, a teacher from Leeds, is gearing up to participate in Age UK's Leeds Abbey Dash, running in honour of her father and regular participant, Keith, who stepped back last year at the age of 86, having run in every Leeds Abbey Dash since it started in 1986. For Keith, it has always been more than just a run—it’s a way to stay active, connect with the vibrant local community, and challenge himself year after year.

Clare said: “Running the race with my dad, Keith, and my cousin two years ago was a day filled with joy and cherished memories. It was my first and his last Leeds Abbey Dash. All the other runners cheered us on as they passed us on their way back – it was really emotional. I’m not a natural runner, but this is for him.”

Keith, who now enjoys walks with friends, will be there at the finish line, cheering them all on. The family of runners, consisting of Clare, her cousins, and their partners—a total of seven—will draw inspiration from Keith’s enduring passion for running.

Clare with her dad Keith, at Age UK’s Leeds Abbey Dash in 2023

Clare said: “The support and encouragement from my dad as we run means the world. It’s going to be a lovely day.”

Kath Blaize-Smith, Senior Community & Mass Participation Fundraising Manager at Age UK, said: “We have been deeply inspired by stories like Clare's and will be cheering for her and her family. Clare's dedication is a testament to the incredible spirit of our participants. For anyone touched by Clare’s story, we encourage you to come and join us at Age UK's Leeds Abbey Dash. It’s a fantastic event for runners of all levels, and your participation helps make a significant impact in the lives of older people.”

Key information:

When: Sunday 13th October 2024, 9:30am Where: Millennium Square, Leeds, LS1 3HE Distance: 10k event for adults (ages 15+), 2k Junior Dash run for 8 -14-year-olds, 10k Wheelchair Race

The course: Flat - perfect for both beginners and experienced runners Registration fee: £30, or £28 for UK Athletics members. The Junior Dash is £10 to enter and the Wheelchair Race is £30. (All costs exclude a processing fee*).

To sign up to the event visit www.ageuk.org.uk/lad. For any enquiries please email [email protected]