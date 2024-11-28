Ryburn 3 Step events

Ryburn 3 Step, a community folk music & dance project, has forthcoming seasonal celebrations.

On Sunday December 8th 7pm – 10pm Ryburn Folk Club at Hollins Mill, Sowerby Bridge, presents ‘Christmas Decorations’, a celebration of lesser known folk carols & seasonal songs sung by our resident local singers. Some of the carols include ‘Sweet Bells’, a Yorkshire version of ‘While Shepherds Watched’ & ‘The Wassail Song’ a song for the New Year.

But we’ll also include some Music Hall songs, ‘Waiting At The Church’ plus recent original seasonal songs ‘The Pantomime Dame’. Most of the songs have choruses & we encourage audience participation. Admission £9 cash at the door. [email protected]

New Year’s Eve at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse, HD6 2AX 8pm – midnight, there’s a family Barn Dance to welcome in the New Year with The Barley Cote Band playing jigs, reels, hornpipes & polkas on fiddle, melodeon, piano & concertina for a celebration of English Country Dances suitable for all ages, families welcome, with Pete Coe guiding you through the dances.

Barley Cote Band

Bring your own refreshments. Tickets £15 in advance by SAE to 103 Oldham Road, Ripponden, HX6 4EB cash or cheques made out to Ryburn 3 Step Reservations by email or phone to [email protected] 01422 822569.