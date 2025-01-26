Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With special guests Sugarwell Hill String Band playing Old Time American and English songs and tunes on guitar, fiddle, banjo and mandolin.

The trio of Simon Robinson, Michael Russell and Evan Davies could not come from more diverse musical backgrounds.

Simon headed to Huddersfield University singing and playing Irish folk songs learned from his parents’ record collection where he met up with a renegade music lecturer who, instead of teaching him folk guitar, introduced him to Old Time American banjo tunes. During his placement year in a recording studio he met up with sixties guitar icon, Duane Eddy who asked Simon to add banjo to one of the tracks he was recording. A fortuitous meeting, as Simon then toured all over America with Duane as he promoted the CD he’d recorded in Sheffield. On his return from the American tour Simon settled in Leeds having met up with fiddle player Michael Russell.

Originally from Lancashire, Mick was first violin in the Colne Consort, playing medieval & baroque dance music, much in demand at stately homes. Mick, a British Telecom engineer on night shift tapped into one of the many American radio stations who featured Old Time music, particularly the old mountain fiddlers with unique repertoires & playing styles. Mick was hooked on this old mountain music which enhanced his understanding of his baroque playing.

Sugarwell Hill String Band

In the meantime, Evan Davies, also living in Leeds, was playing bass guitar in punk band Spit & Sawdust who were resident at Manchester’s venue Band On The Wall and the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds. Evan had been a big fan of Led Zeppelin and discovered that bass player, John Paul Jones was also an accomplished mandolin player and was a regular visitor to several Old Time Music Festivals in America. A chance meeting with Jones inspired Evan to take up the mandolin too learning several tunes from him.

From these diverse beginnings the three converts to string band music and song meet up to host regular Sunday sessions in Leeds and post recordings on youtube and facebook. In more recent recordings they have included many traditional English folk songs and ballads in their repertoire played with skill, energy and enjoyment. Highly recommended.

Their concert in Sowerby Bridge is intimate and purely acoustic with support from local musicians Pete Coe, John Bromley, Chris Manners and Sue Burgess.

Sunday February 9 7pm -10pm

Tickets £9 cash on the door

Reservations advised 01422 822569 or [email protected]

www.ryburn3step.org.uk