Shaun of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and other Edgar Wright classics return to Vue Halifax this autumn
Ahead of his reimagining of the Stephen King’s action-thriller classic The Running Man, the works of the fan-favourite director will once again take centre stage, including his iconic Cornetto Trilogy.
The three cult classics Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, all starring actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as they face off against the undead, a murderous cult and aliens, will be back on the big screen starting from 12 September.
Wright’s other celebrated work - including Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, Baby Driver and psychological horror Last Night In Soho- also make their big screen return throughout October.
Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland said: "At Vue, we celebrate the very best of British filmmaking, and there are few names who have done more for the UK film scene over the past few decades than Edgar Wright. Ahead of his upcoming release The Running Man, we’re excited to showcase his very best work where it belongs - right at home up on the big screen at Vue.”
Tickets start from just £4.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit myvue.com
Back on the Big Screen at Vue
- Shaun of the Dead – 13 September
- Hot Fuzz – 20 September
- The World’s End – 27 September
- Scott Pilgrim Vs The World – 10 October
- Baby Driver – 17 October
- Last Night In Soho – 24 October