Shaun of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and other Edgar Wright classics return to Vue Halifax this autumn

By Daisy Bush
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 09:48 BST
From one of Britain’s most acclaimed and beloved filmmakers, classic genre comedies Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz are back on the big screen at Vue this September and October as part of a special Edgar Wright season.

Ahead of his reimagining of the Stephen King’s action-thriller classic The Running Man, the works of the fan-favourite director will once again take centre stage, including his iconic Cornetto Trilogy.

Most Popular

The three cult classics Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, all starring actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as they face off against the undead, a murderous cult and aliens, will be back on the big screen starting from 12 September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wright’s other celebrated work - including Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, Baby Driver and psychological horror Last Night In Soho- also make their big screen return throughout October.

Shaun of the Deadplaceholder image
Shaun of the Dead

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland said: "At Vue, we celebrate the very best of British filmmaking, and there are few names who have done more for the UK film scene over the past few decades than Edgar Wright. Ahead of his upcoming release The Running Man, we’re excited to showcase his very best work where it belongs - right at home up on the big screen at Vue.”

Tickets start from just £4.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit myvue.com

Back on the Big Screen at Vue

  • Shaun of the Dead – 13 September
  • Hot Fuzz – 20 September
  • The World’s End – 27 September
  • Scott Pilgrim Vs The World – 10 October
  • Baby Driver – 17 October
  • Last Night In Soho – 24 October
Related topics:VueBritainTickets
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice