Shaun of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and other Edgar Wright classics return to Vue Halifax this autumn

From one of Britain’s most acclaimed and beloved filmmakers, classic genre comedies Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz are back on the big screen at Vue this September and October as part of a special Edgar Wright season.

Ahead of his reimagining of the Stephen King’s action-thriller classic The Running Man, the works of the fan-favourite director will once again take centre stage, including his iconic Cornetto Trilogy.

The three cult classics Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, all starring actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as they face off against the undead, a murderous cult and aliens, will be back on the big screen starting from 12 September.

Wright’s other celebrated work - including Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, Baby Driver and psychological horror Last Night In Soho- also make their big screen return throughout October.

Shaun of the Dead

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland said: "At Vue, we celebrate the very best of British filmmaking, and there are few names who have done more for the UK film scene over the past few decades than Edgar Wright. Ahead of his upcoming release The Running Man, we’re excited to showcase his very best work where it belongs - right at home up on the big screen at Vue.”

Tickets start from just £4.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit myvue.com

Back on the Big Screen at Vue

Shaun of the Dead – 13 September

Hot Fuzz – 20 September

The World’s End – 27 September

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World – 10 October

Baby Driver – 17 October

Last Night In Soho – 24 October