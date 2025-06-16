Singing comes to a Head at Little Theatre

Most who have regularly attended amateur theatre in Hebden Bridge, Halifax or Huddersfield during the last three decades will have seen Hannah Head excel in major roles.

The experience may have made them wonder why she isn’t acting professionally. You think about her turning pro if you want to, but this lead lady is not for turning.

She says “I’ve never tried and have no regrets because I’ve had some fantastic roles and met some fantastic like-minded friends along the way.”

The West End’s loss is, however, West Yorkshire’s gain, and it will not be long before Hannah is treading the boards at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre once again.

Between July 9th and July 12th she stars in Last Dance on the Riviera, a 1930s spy thriller penned by emerging local playwright Chris Berry.

Playing Serena Giordano, a mysterious and sultry Italian woman with a seemingly vulnerable underside, she’s guaranteed to keep the audience hugely invested in the twists in her tale… right up until it’s time to say arrivederci.

And all that jazz……

The role also provides her with a relatively rare chance to demonstrate a strong singing voice via jazz tracks specially written by Chris Berry and Pete Denton for the production.

She says “It would have been remiss of me not to accept the challenge of a couple of original songs. I would never class myself as a singer, but I do love the chance to give it a go now and again.

“Over the years I’ve been involved in many plays that incorporated song. In fact, I’ve been in ‘Oh! What a Lovely War’ three times, the first one at school. To actually act the words and emotion of the music is key for me.”

Picking Berry

Even without the singing, the opportunity to collaborate with an up-and-coming writer at his local theatre, and even sometimes rehearse at his own home, proved a ‘no brainer.’

Hannah says “What an honour it was to be asked by the playwright to realise the vision they have for the character. I was lucky enough to experience something similar with Alan Stockdill’s northern tour of Dark Sky in 2015.

“Although Chris has opted not to direct this play, he has been in on our early rehearsals to give insight to his feel for characters and setting, which has been invaluable.”

Tickets for Last Dance on the Riviera, on at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre between July 9 and July 12, can be purchased for £15 (£12 concessions) from www. hblt.co.uk.