Social group for women in their 20s and 30s - Fifteen Month Review

See what Sally had to say in 2023 about creating the group: https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/new-social-group-for-women-in-their-20s-and-30s-launches-in-halifax-to-help-make-new-friends-4452961. Now more than a year after the group started, we look back at how the group has evolved.

How to join the group

One of the biggest changes to the group is that it is no longer hosted on Meetup. You can now find group and meet information on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/halifaxwomen

What has happened in 15 months

In 15 months, there have been over 65 official meets hosted by 12 different members. That is a staggering average of one meet a week! This figure does not include unofficial meets through Whatsaap so the actual total is a lot higher.

Any group member can host a meet. The group is what it looks like today due to the kindness of organisers and the commitment and positive energy of members who come to meets.

Members live across Yorkshire, meeting in Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford, Brighouse, Leeds and Manchester. Meets have included after work drinks, cocktail making, gigs, pottery painting, walks, winter markets, parades, meals, brunch, dance classes, adult night at Eureka, boxing, rock climbing, picnics, bingo, arcades, cinema and so much more!

In addition to Facebook, there is a very active Whatsapp group which we have been told you can mute notifications for! Through Whatsapp, the group has welcomed a baby; welcomed a puppy, and said farewells and welcome backs to members going travelling. The group has supported more life changes with engagements, weddings, changes in jobs, moving house and celebrating the start of new businesses.

Welcoming new members

The group is completely member led. There is no hierarchy or leadership, just a group of friends. New members are always welcome, especially as members are expected to be less active in the group once they form strong friendships. It is expected that members will meet outside of the group as friendships form, which is genuinely encouraged. The whole point of the group is to make lifelong friendships that keep going long after the group’s existence.

New members can join any meet. As joining an existing group can be daunting, the group regularly host new members events which is usually limited to members who have been to 3 or less meets. These are usually smaller groups. As each member was a new member at one point, existing members are always incredibly welcoming and inviting to new members and make them feel part of the family. There are no cliques, it is just a really supportive group.

What next?

The group continue to meet at least once a week with a cinema trip, a walk and an artisan market trip already organised for April. These meets are hosted by two different members.

In the next couple of months, the group will celebrate a member getting married. At the end of the year, it will be the group’s first weekend away, celebrating the friendships that have been made. There has been talk of going to a local festival to give members the option to either do day trips or stay onsite.

The group has become so much more than Sally had ever expected. She set out with the intention that the group was owned and led by its members. The group still exists today due to the hard work, teamwork and support from the beautiful hearts of all the wonderful members. Without members, there wouldn’t be a group. The group will continue to have fun; to support other women to have fun, and to enjoy life in the local area.

