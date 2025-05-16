Step into Summer with Overgate Hospice’s Open Gardens Campaign

Overgate Hospice is inviting the community to enjoy the beauty of Calderdale’s gardens this summer, as local supporters open their gates for a heartfelt cause. The Open Gardens campaign runs from May to August 2025 with the first Open Garden event happening on Saturday 17th May. The Open Gardens will feature 12 stunning spaces, offering a unique opportunity to explore private gardens across Calderdale – all while raising vital funds for Overgate Hospice. From colourful cottage gardens to elegant, landscaped grounds, there’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout summer.

Entry fees and money raised from each event will go directly to Overgate Hospice, helping provide compassionate care and support to local people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Chelsea Holt-Conway, Community Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said:

"Our Open Gardens campaign is a much-loved part of our fundraising calendar, and we are so grateful to our amazing supporters who generously open their gardens to the public. It’s a fantastic way for the community to come together, enjoy nature, and raise money for a cause that’s close to so many hearts. Whether you’re a keen gardener or simply love a summer stroll, we’d love for you to join us this year!"

Broomfield Garden

Visitors can enjoy light refreshments, plant sales, and the chance to chat with garden owners about their beautiful outdoor spaces. Each garden event is individually organised and offers its own unique charm and activities.

The Open Gardens campaign is kindly sponsored by Halifax based company Make Room Outside Living, who specialise in manufacturing and retailing bespoke garden rooms and extensions.

To view the full list of garden openings and dates, please visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.