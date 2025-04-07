Stop Calderdale Wind Farm group campaigning in Todmorden

Stronger Together to Stop Calderdale Wind Farm are raising awareness about their Parliamentary petition to ban wind farms on protected peatland in England with a stall on Todmorden Market next Saturday April 12.

If you would like to find out more about the campaign and why it is necessary to object to the proposed 65 turbines on the peat moorlands above Hebden Bridge and Haworth, come along and sign our petition and find out how you can share it among friends and family.