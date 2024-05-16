Superstar Michael Ball on why he’s only doing one gig this summer…in a field near Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He’s a global superstar but he’s only doing one concert this summer…and it’s in a field close to Calderdale.

Michael Ball has performed in front of millions on TV along with the West End and Broadway stages yet in June he’ll be singing at a cricket club in Huddersfield … and there are still some tickets left but they are going fast.

The afternoon concert at Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground on Sunday, June 16, is certainly a one-off – the audience is urged to bring their hampers along to make, as they say in Yorkshire, ‘a reet good do of it’ – and the show is even called Harmonies and Hampers.

It’s billed as “a picnic like no other’ … and it sure is as an important fundraiser for the cricket club’s junior section.

Michael Ball

Michael said: “It’s the first time the cricket club has done something like this so it’s good to break new ground and it’ll be a really nice experience so I thought ‘why not’. It sounds like I may be trailblazing here.

“I love open air shows and this really appealed to me - it’ll be relaxed and informal, a great way to spend a summer’s afternoon.

“I love Yorkshire, it’s a beautiful place and the audiences are always up for a great time. It’s also brilliant that people will be bringing their hampers along – my piccy tea will be cheese and chutney sandwiches.”

It’s also a very rare chance to see Michael in Huddersfield. He’s only been here once before when he did some filming in Huddersfield Town Hall for the 2014 film That Day We Sang where he starred alongside Imelda Staunton. Jessica Gunning from Holmfirth, who has just hit the headlines as the stalker in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer, was also in it.

Michael pledged the notorious Yorkshire weather will not put him off.

“I’ll be in Huddersfield come rain or shine,” he said. “The worst concert for weather I ever did was with Alfie Boe in Scarborough. It was raining, windy, the sea was so rough it was crashing over the wall and across the road and we had to move the orchestra back they were getting that wet.

“The organisers were going to call it off but Alfie and me said ‘no way.’ We all got soaked together, had a wonderful time, the atmosphere was brilliant and nobody left early. I’ve done a few like that so nothing’s going to stop me.”

Michael’s repertoire in Almondbury is packed with crowd pleasers and will include songs from musicals such as Chess, Les Misérables and Aspects of Love along with his big hit Love Changes Everything which reached number two in the charts and also something he describes as ‘a nod to Eurovision.’ He’ll also be singing songs he’s written himself.

Michael says the toughest songs to sing technically are those with a broad musical and emotional range such as Anthem from Chess and Stars from Les Misérables.

“They are the toughest but also the most satisfying,” he said. “They are wonderful to listen to – evocative, powerful and emotive and that’s my stock in trade.”

Michael was booked by Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Club committee member Mark Binns, who said: “It’s a very rare chance for Michael Ball fans to see him close up and personal in such an informal setting.

“We are getting interest from all over the country as it’s such a one-off. If you look on Michael’s website under his Live section there’s just one show this summer … and that’s us. I think that’s why the tickets have been selling so fast but people can still get hold of them if they act quickly.”

Michael will be supported by another West End star, Jenna Lee-James, who has been performing as lead character Elsa in the stage version of Disney’s Frozen.

Jenna previously toured with Hugh Jackman – probably best known for his leading role in The Greatest Showman – on his world arena tour called The Man, The Music, The Show. She’s also performed in concert with Take That and just released her debut album called On The Edge recorded at the iconic Abbey Road studios in London.

Michael went all over the UK in March with his On With The Show tour and this autumn he will be part of the cast for the Les Misérables arena tour to mark the musical’s 40th anniversary.

Michael is reprising his role as Javert alongside Bradley Jaden and Alfie Boe. The tour will be in arenas in Sheffield, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Belfast.

Michael has been a regular BBC Radio 2 broadcaster for almost 20 years and in June will be moving from his Sunday lunchtime show to replace the late great Steve Wright hosting BBC Radio 2’s ever popular Sunday Love Songs request show on Sunday mornings from 9am to 11am. It will be called Love Songs with Michael Ball.

To buy tickets for the Huddersfield show go to www.seetickets.com/event/michael-ball-harmonies-hampers/almondbury-wesleyan-cricket-ground/2970879