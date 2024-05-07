The All Together Now Choir join the fascinating fantasy world of Steampunk

What a Sensational Steampunk Celebration it was! Last Saturday saw nearly 100 choir members descending on beautiful Haworth to join in the fun. The streets there were filled with excited Steampunkers, wearing a fabulous array of costumes, and enjoying meeting up with friends. Together with enthusiastic visitors and supporters, they visited shops, stalls and cafes, and provided us with an incredibly supportive audience.
By Liz RobinsonContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 13:12 BST
The choir performed their set list outside the Black Bull on Main Street, delighting the crowds with numbers which included Lindisfarne's Meet Me on the Corner, Paul Young's Love of the Common People, Take Me Home, Country Roads, and concluding with Culture Club's fabulous Karma Chameleon.

Star of the show was delightful little Hayley, our honorary deputy conductor, who loves to come to events with her mum, and who knows all the song words better than the choir!

More special thanks go to choir director Chris Kemp, and choir member Jane Hall, who tirelessly organises transport for the choir.

Wonderful conductors!Wonderful conductors!
As choir member Barbara Hiley says, 'Great afternoon. Great fun, great audience, great company and delicious food afterwards! What more can I want?'

We were once more honoured and delighted to be part of this joyful community occasion, and were thrilled to be invited to perform by charismatic organiser Michael Young.

The Together Now Choir welcomes new members. Contact Chris Kemp on 07782 333835 or email [email protected]

No auditions necessary! Your first session is free!

