The Arts Charity at Dean Clough proudly presents: 80S/HD by Skye Shadowlight

The Arts Charity at Dean Clough is delighted to unveil 80S/HD, an exciting new exhibition by the renowned neurodivergent Texan-born artist Skye Shadowlight.

This vibrant showcase will be held in the Upstairs & Mosaic Galleries at Dean Clough, with an opening event on Saturday 11th January from 12pm to 2pm. Attendees will also be treated to a captivating live performance by Skye at 12.30pm.

Running until Sunday April 13, 80S/HD takes visitors on a vibrant journey back to the 1980s. Drawing from her own experiences as a girl with undiagnosed ADHD, Skye uses toys, games, and iconic objects from the era, subverting and reimagining them to tell powerful and thought-provoking stories.

Skye Shadowlight (b. 1974) is a Texan-born artist who has lived and worked in Calderdale for over 20 years. Her work has been featured in notable exhibitions such as the SHAPE OPEN (London, 2017) and Liverpool Independents Biennial (2018). She has also received prestigious accolades, including the Edna Lumb Travel Award at Leeds Beckett University and the Square Peg Bursary (2018).

There will also be a 10% discount on Saturday January 11 in the Design Shop to celebrate the opening.