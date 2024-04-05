The best activities for National Siblings Day in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And what better way to celebrate that bond than by spending some quality time together? In Halifax and Leeds, the opportunities for sibling fun are endless! Gemma Logan, party expert at Fizzbox, shares their top activities to make this National Siblings Day a memorable one!

Ready for some laughs with your brother or sister? Comedy clubs are where it's at! Grab front row seats to hilarious stand-up acts, improv shows and comedy nights that'll have you rolling in the aisles. With a lively atmosphere and stellar line up of comedians, you're guaranteed a night filled with belly laughs and sibling banter. Are you ready to LOL your way through an unforgettable evening?

National Siblings Day

If you’re looking for something action-packed to do on National Siblings day, look no further than escape rooms. You’ll dive into immersive scenarios, crack codes, hunt clues, solve puzzles and race against the clock to escape. It's a fun test of teamwork, guaranteeing laughter, excitement and a few surprises along the way. Whether you're unravelling mysteries or saving the world, robbing a bank or catching criminals, escape rooms are great for siblings who love a challenge.

Get ready for an epic adventure with your siblings on a scavenger hunt. Choose from a range of locations and race across the city, solving clues and completing challenges along the way. With a themed presenter leading the charge, you'll embark on a quest like no other. Armed with smartphones, teamwork and plenty of competitive spirit, you’ll complete tasks and might even learn a few fun facts about the city.

Level up your sibling bonding with a trip to gaming bars. Dive into nostalgia with retro classics or conquer the latest releases on a range of games consoles. You’ll have access to more than 30 games. From Mario Kart madness to Fortnite showdowns, there's something for every gaming duo and group. But the important question is which sibling will reign supreme?

Brunch like champions with your brother or sister as you enjoy unlimited booze or soft drinks, tasty brunch dishes ranging from classic English breakfasts to filling pizzas, all served in a lively atmosphere. And the fun doesn't stop there. Some brunch spots even throw in DJs and live entertainment with music, games and themes ranging from Beyoncé to ABBA, 90s to drag.

Hop aboard an iconic vintage Routemaster bus for a laid-back afternoon tea with your siblings. Indulge in sweet and savoury treats while you soak up the city’s top sights. With unlimited tea or coffee flowing, it's the perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. Take in the views, snap Insta-worthy pics and make cherished memories together during this 90-minute tour. It's a unique and fun way to bond over delicious food and iconic landmarks!

Shake things up with your siblings with a cocktail masterclass. Get hands-on behind the bar as you learn the tricks of the trade from a professional mixologist. From crafting classic cocktails to inventing your own signature concoctions, it's a fun and interactive way to bond over shared creativity and delicious drinks. Plus, who can resist a little friendly competition to see who can mix the best cocktail?

Go on an out of this world adventure with immersive experiences. Alcotraz sees you don orange jumpsuits to enter a US-style prison with talented actors playing the guards. You’ll have to sneak your own booze past the warden before you’re locked up behind bars. Once inside, the fun continues and you’ll be made several cocktails each to enjoy. If you’re true crime fans, you could also try a murder mystery evening. The options are limitless!

Sometimes, you just can’t beat the simplicity and fun of a meal out with your siblings. Whether you're craving British classics, exotic flavours, cheap eats or Michelin-starred dining, a city like you has it all. Whatever you fancy munching on, you’ll find something here to suit your tastes, group size and budget. It's the perfect recipe for sibling bonding!

