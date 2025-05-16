A week of entertainment in Calderdale - including Queen tribute act and Bing's birthday bash

Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury fronts tribute band Killer Queen at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday May 24

Tribute acts, a birthday party and a princess’s ball are some of the events taking place in Halifax in the coming week.

Killer Queen have been performing their tribute to Queen’s concert since 1993 and are back for another fab live performance at The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday May 24 at 7.30pm.

Thrilling sell-out audiences across the globe, Killer Queen recreates the high-energy, powerful phenomenon that was Queen live.

The band is fronted by Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury.

The Enchanted Princess Ball stops at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Wednesday May 28

You are invited to the Enchanted Princess Ball at the venue on Wednesday May 28 at 1pm.

Once upon a time in the land of fairy tales, excitement turned to chaos when a wicked sourcer steals the magical gems from the royal crown.

The Princesses and their cheeky friend, Chester must embark on a daring quest through the Enchanted Forests, an unforgettable Hoedown, Underwater Realms, Frozen Villages and thrilling challenges to reclaim the gems and save the enchanted Princess Ball!

Featuring the songs of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Chappell Roan, Six and many more!

Join Bing and friends for a birthday bash at Victoria Theatre, Halifax

This fast-paced, high-energy musical adventure is filled with dazzling sets, sparkling costumes, toe-tapping songs and plenty of audience participation.

With courage, friendship and a little bit of magic, will they all get their invitations and recover the final gem in time? Join the fun to find out.

Also in time for half-term holiday is Bing Live: Bing’s Birthday – a new live stage show packed with fun, laughter and surprises.

Join Bing and his friends Sula, Pando, Coco, Amma, and, of course, Flop as they prepare for Bing’s special day.

Full of new heartwarming moments and catchy new songs, all brought to life by first-class puppeteers, this 70-minuted mins show is perfect for families and little Bingsters who want to experience the delightful CBeebies series live on stage

So, put on your favourite party outfit and join in the fun to celebrate Bing’s big day in the theatre.

Bing Live: Bing’s Birthday is on Saturday May 31 at 10am and 1pm and Sunday June 1 at 10am and 1pm.

Tickets for the Victoria Theatre: 01422 351158 or https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

Let’s Go Shopping is the name of the exhibition at Bankfield Museum until September 13.

It is a nostalgic look at the Halifax shopping streets of yesteryear for the whole family to enjoy.

Reminisce about some of your favourite shops and products, with a selection of photos and objects from the Museum collection and a pop-up mini market for children to enjoy.

Bankfield Museum is open 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday (Closed Sunday and Monday). Entry is free.