All aboard - Halifax Thespians presents classic The Ghost Train at the Playhouse

Mike McKever , Tom McFadden, Samuel Longman, Prav Makh, Polly Bryan, Emma Johnson, Gilly Walker and Leighton Hirst in The Ghost Train

Classic ghost story The Ghost Train celebrates its centenary at Halifax Playhouse later this month.

Written by Arnold Ridley, most famous as Private Godfrey un Dad’s Army, it was first produced in 1925 and has been a firm favourite with professional and non-professional theatre companies ever since.

It was also made into a movie starring comedian Arthur Askey and his side-kick RIchard Murdoch.

Six passengers find themselves stranded late at night in the waiting-room of an isolated Cornish railway station.

Ignoring the ghostly tales and dire warnings of the stationmaster, they decide to stay where they are until morning – with terrifying consequences. As the night closes in, the mystery and fear deepen.

“This is a very atmospheric play, with all the sounds, smoke and special effects related to the ghost story,” said Ian Byfield, director.

“We’ve found some authentic British sound effects for the trains and a period Great Western Railway engine for the posters.

“It is a period piece, set in 1925 when it was first performed, and as such has some attitudes and language of the time. For example, the women cling to the men when they are scared.

“The stranded passengers hear ghost stories are told and things happen related to those stories. There are some shocks, some humour and the tension builds towards the end. It’s a classic,” added Ian.

In The Ghost Train Saul, is played by Leighton Hirst, Richard by Tom McFadden, Elsie by Heather Garside, Charles by Sam Longman and Peggy by Emma Johnson. Miss Bourne is played by Gilly Walker, Teddy by Prav Makh, Julia by Polly Bryan and Sterling by Mark McKever.

The show runs from Tuesday May 13 to Saturday May 17 2025 at The Halifax Playhouse.

It is on daily at 7:30pm plus a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]