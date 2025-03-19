Anton Du Beke: Strictly legend spotted dining at Halifax restaurant today

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Mar 2025, 17:16 BST

A star of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is in Halifax today – and has been spotted at one of the town’s restaurants.

Professional dancer and judge Anton Du Beke is due to perform at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax tonight.

He will be joined by fellow Strictly star Lauren Oakley and singer Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and a company of dancers, for Anton Du Beke at The Musicals.

Ricci’s Place, on Crossley Street, has posted that Anton popped in today for lunch ahead of his show.

Anton Du Beke is in Halifaxplaceholder image
Anton Du Beke is in Halifax

It is his second visit in two years, having enjoyed one of the restaurant’s fish specials last year.

"Today we had the absolute pleasure of hosting Anton Du Beke for lunch, for the second year on the trot,” they posted.

"Don't miss his amazing show tonight at the Victoria Theatre.”

