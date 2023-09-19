News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Award-winning Conjurors set to sprinkle fairy dust on panto at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

A conjuring duo is set to work their magic on the pantomime Cinderella at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, this Christmas season.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read
The Conjurors, Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, join the cast of Cinderella at Halifax TheatreThe Conjurors, Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, join the cast of Cinderella at Halifax Theatre
The Conjurors, Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, join the cast of Cinderella at Halifax Theatre

Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb are award-winning magicians who perform all across the world.

These exciting performers are coming to Halifax to perform in their first pantomime at the Victoria Theatre as Cinderella’s fairy godparents – King Julian and Queen Juniper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The duo, who have performed in pantos all over the country, said they are excited to be part of the production and promised to sprinkle magic all over the show.

Matthew Pomeroy said: “We think it's going to be the most magical panto in the country.

Most Popular

“We’re going to just evolve and lift the show, not just us two, but the whole cast with people that are in it and every show is going to be wild.”

Natasha Lamb said: “We’re going to bring a bit of Las Vegas direct to Halifax. We are performing in Vegas and then we literally get on the plane and then go to panto rehearsal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair said they are looking forward to performing in front of families and children this Christmas and promised to create a show that will tick every box, for every age, every show.

Based predominantly in the US, the Halifax pantomime debut may be one of the few opportunities audiences will have to see the conjurors in the UK as they have just announced a Las Vegas residency with their new show Cabin of Wonders, starting on February 1.

They will be joined by Halifax’s favourite dame Adam Stafford, who will be returning as Nurse Brenda Brighouse. Nathan Morris will play Buttons. Cinderella runs from Saturday December 16 until Saturday January 6 and features five school exclusive performances and several accessible performances including BSL signed performances, integrated signed performances and a relaxed performance.

Pop on your glad-rags and join us at the ball. Cinderella is the hilarious family pantomime suitable for all ages, with tons of slapstick comedy and stunning musical numbers that you are guaranteed to be singing for days afterwards.

Book your tickets for Halifax’s magical family pantomime at victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 01422 351158.

Related topics:CinderellaHalifaxVictoria Theatre