Award-winning Conjurors set to sprinkle fairy dust on panto at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

The Conjurors, Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, join the cast of Cinderella at Halifax Theatre

Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb are award-winning magicians who perform all across the world.

These exciting performers are coming to Halifax to perform in their first pantomime at the Victoria Theatre as Cinderella’s fairy godparents – King Julian and Queen Juniper.

The duo, who have performed in pantos all over the country, said they are excited to be part of the production and promised to sprinkle magic all over the show.

Matthew Pomeroy said: “We think it's going to be the most magical panto in the country.

“We’re going to just evolve and lift the show, not just us two, but the whole cast with people that are in it and every show is going to be wild.”

Natasha Lamb said: “We’re going to bring a bit of Las Vegas direct to Halifax. We are performing in Vegas and then we literally get on the plane and then go to panto rehearsal.”

The pair said they are looking forward to performing in front of families and children this Christmas and promised to create a show that will tick every box, for every age, every show.

Based predominantly in the US, the Halifax pantomime debut may be one of the few opportunities audiences will have to see the conjurors in the UK as they have just announced a Las Vegas residency with their new show Cabin of Wonders, starting on February 1.

They will be joined by Halifax’s favourite dame Adam Stafford, who will be returning as Nurse Brenda Brighouse. Nathan Morris will play Buttons. Cinderella runs from Saturday December 16 until Saturday January 6 and features five school exclusive performances and several accessible performances including BSL signed performances, integrated signed performances and a relaxed performance.

Pop on your glad-rags and join us at the ball. Cinderella is the hilarious family pantomime suitable for all ages, with tons of slapstick comedy and stunning musical numbers that you are guaranteed to be singing for days afterwards.